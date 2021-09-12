mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Anik Khan Enlists Bas, Sango & More For "Approved"

Aron A.
September 12, 2021 10:53
Anik Khan follows up "Denied" with his latest project, "Approved."


Queens, NY rapper Anik Khan has been keeping busy this year. The rapper unveiled his EP Denied at the top of the summer and now, he's back with part two of its release, Approved. The rapper's eight-song project picks up where he left off on Approved, merging his hip-hop sounds with influences from the West Indies and South Asia. His latest project includes appearances from Bas, who appears on "Spill," as well as Sango, Robin Dey, Haile Supreme, Tosh Alexander, and Asante. 

"APPROVED is for anyone who's tried to find visibility in this life. Whether at home, a hookah bar, a restaurant, anywhere that made you feel like you're seen. I'm here to tell you, you are seen. I see you," he said about the project on Instagram. 

