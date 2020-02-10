Andre Iguodala spent the first half of the season trying to be traded by the Memphis Grizzlies. At the trade deadline, Iguodala was dealt to the Miami Heat and last night, he got to play his very first game with the squad. In the end, the Heat lost to the Portland Trail Blazers by a score of 115-109. Iguodala played 23 minutes and only mustered two points. He also picked up six rebounds and three assists. Afterward, Iguodala spoke about what it was like playing after a prolonged hiatus.

“The last time I played 5-on-5 was the Finals,” he said according to the South Florida Sun Sentinel. “Just trying to get a feel for where my wind was, but I felt really good out there."

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Iguodala also went on to say that he went through a lot of preparation before stepping onto the court. Clearly, Iguodala wanted to make sure he was ready to go.

“I watched a lot of film,” Iguodala said. “I don’t know if I’ve ever watched that much film for a regular season game. Just trying to figure out where the guys are going to be.”

Iggy and the Heat are currently fourth in the Eastern Conference and are expected to make a splash in the postseason. Only time will tell whether or not his impact will be felt in a substantial way.