Amir Obe Conjures An Atmospheric Battlecry On "Shadow"

Mitch Findlay
July 24, 2020 14:40
Amir Obe takes a risk with his bold and cinematic new single "Shadow."


Def Jam's Amir Obe has come through with a new single, appropriately titled "Shadow." And like the track's namesake, Obe's approach to structure here is certainly mysterious, beginning with not one but two separate build-ups. The first finds him on his ASMR tip, haunting whispers over a tense synthesizer heartbeat. As that reaches its apex, it unfolds into a more atmospheric soundscape, albeit one with no less tension. Before long, things reach a crescendo and Obe's vocals finally hit in full -- or do they?

Sike, there's another build -- this one slightly more menacing than the last, driven by Obe's tight melody. "Wave hello to my shadow," he sings, over spooky string hits. "Darkness my protection, no I never needed more / we can go to battle, wave hello my friend / there's blood on the gravel, I'm still beside you in the end." And with that, all hell breaks loose.

Check out "Shadow" for yourself now, and show some love for Amir Obe's bold new single right here -- what do you think of this cinematic drop?

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Darkness my protection, no I never needed more
We can go to battle, wave hello my friend
There's blood on the gravel, I'm still beside you in the end

Amir Obe
