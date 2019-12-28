According to TMZ, Ring and Amazon are being sued after their surveillance devices have been hacked in recent weeks.

The class-action lawsuit claims the companies were negligent and failed to provide adequate security against hackers. The plaintiff, John Baker Orange, alleges that last July, his Ring security camera was hacked and someone spoke with his kids while they played basketball.

This lawsuit comes on the heels of a viral video, showing a hacker break into a Desoto County mother's Ring system. The stranger speaks to the mother's daughter, claiming to be Santa Claus.

Ring released a statement regarding the video: "Recently, we were made aware of an incident where malicious actors obtained some Ring users’ account credentials (e.g., username and password) from a separate, external, non-Ring service and reused them to log into some Ring accounts. Unfortunately, when people reuse the same username and password on multiple services, it’s possible for bad actors to gain access to many accounts."

The blog post continues, "Upon learning of the incident, we took appropriate actions to promptly block bad actors from known affected Ring accounts and affected users have been contacted. Out of an abundance of caution, we encourage Ring customers to change their passwords and enable two-factor authentication."

