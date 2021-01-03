Alkaline Drops Off New Record "Deh Suh"

It's been nearly five years since Alkaline released his debut album, New Level Unlocked which included a slew of massive records like "City" and "Champion Boy." That isn't to say that he hasn't been working because he has. In the years between his 2016 debut and now, he's continued to build his profile as one of the most prominent young dancehall singers on the scene.

Perhaps, a new album will arrive sooner than we think. To kick off the new year, Alkaline pulled up with a brand new single titled, "Deh Suh." With an electrifying upbeat instrumental to back him, Alkaline passionately describes the uprising of the people in the face of oppression.

Check out the latest offering from Jamaican dancehall artist Alkaline below and sound off in the comments with your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

A fi real, a we style, a we style ok

Babylon a try pes yuh, fi yuh flip dem, put yuh deh suh

Wah turn yuh a guinea pig a so dem stress