Alex Isley & Jack Dine Team With Robert Glasper On "Still Wonder"

Alex Isley has been cooking up this year as fans anticipate a new body of work. She unveiled her EP Wilton in collaboration with Jack Dine in 2019, though fans have been eager to hear a full LP from her. Thankfully, it looks like the wait won't be too long, especially after the string of promising collabs and singles she's unveiled this year.

This week, Alex Isley and Jack Dine slid through with their latest single, "Still Wonder" ft. Robert Glasper. The iconic instrumentalist takes on the piano for this record while Isley opens up to the beat.

The new single from Alex Isley and Jack Dine serves as their final offering before the album arrives in its entirety. We'll keep you posted on any more updates.

Check the song below.

Quotable Lyrics

In between self love and the loss of you

Movin' in time and I know the truth

Broke down, just what we were meant to do