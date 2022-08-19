Aitch Releases "Close To Home" Ft. Ashanti, Ed Sheeran & More

Aitch has been revving up for the release of a new project for quite some time. The rapper's blessed fans with a handful of singles since the beginning of the year as he's teased the follow-up to 2020's Polaris. Today, he delivered his latest body of work Close To Home in its entirety. The 16-song project expands his global reach, emphasizing his technical prowess and his ability to craft hit records. Production is largely handled by WhyJay while artists like Ashanti, Ed Sheeran, and AJ Tracey appear on the tracklist for Close To Home.

