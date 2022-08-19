mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Aitch Releases "Close To Home" Ft. Ashanti, Ed Sheeran & More

August 19, 2022
Aitch shares his latest body of work, "Close To Home."


Aitch has been revving up for the release of a new project for quite some time. The rapper's blessed fans with a handful of singles since the beginning of the year as he's teased the follow-up to 2020's Polaris. Today, he delivered his latest body of work Close To Home in its entirety. The 16-song project expands his global reach, emphasizing his technical prowess and his ability to craft hit records. Production is largely handled by WhyJay while artists like Ashanti, Ed Sheeran, and AJ Tracey appear on the tracklist for Close To Home.

Check out the full tracklist and project below. 

  1. BelgraveRoad_1
  2. Louis Vuitton
  3. 1989
  4. Money Habits (feat. Mastermind)
  5. Baby feat. Ashanti
  6. Bring It Back
  7. Sunshine (feat. New Machine)
  8. Fuego
  9. Cheque
  10. In Disguise (feat. Bakar)
  11. The Palm
  12. 100x
  13. R Kid (feat. AJ Tracey)
  14. My G (feat. Ed Sheeran)
  15. Close To Home
  16. Hollinwood To Hollywood
