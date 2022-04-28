Aitch & Giggs Flex Hard On "Just Coz"

Aitch became one of the most promising new artists to emerge from the UK in the past few years. Though he's established his name across the pond, he's only starting to gain popularity in North America. Still, he hasn't switched it up because of the international glory and remains rooted in the sounds that propelled him to stardom in the first place.

Following a string of since the beginning of the year, the rapper comes through with a new heater with Giggs titled, "Just Coz." Produced by WhyJay and LiTek, Aitch and Giggs flex their lyrical prowess through braggadocious verses. The production is high-energy, ready for the upcoming festival season but Giggs and Aitch still keep it gritty with straight bars.

Check the song out below.

Quotable Lyrics

Yeah, they heard the hit, then Shazamed me

Yeah, step with the damsel

Straight, chicks wanna bang me

Yeah, I'm in the wood with a pump, action

Get hit with a Bambi

