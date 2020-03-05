mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Aitch & AJ Tracey Link Up With Tay Keith On "Rain"

Aron A.
March 05, 2020 15:13
Aitch and AJ Tracey join forces on "Rain" ft. Tay Keith.


Aitch has been  a rising voice in UK's rap scene and now, he's making intercontinental connections with his latest single, "Rain." Teaming up with AJ Tracey and Tay Keith on the record, Aitch swaps bars with Tracey as they flex their lyrical prowess and grime flows. It's a high-energy banger driven by Tay Keith's signature Memphis-infused style of production that's made him one of the most prominent producers in hip-hop in the last few years.

"RAIN" serves as a proper follow-up to Aitch's "MICE" that he dropped last month. It seems more than likely that we'll end up receiving a new project by him at some point this year, especially with all of the hype behind his name right now following his appearance on Stromzy's Heavy Is The Head.

Peep the single below.

Quotable Lyrics
When you snap your receipts, that's funny
Jeans say Ps but your bag says bummy
I was looney before I made them tunes
I'm AJ but my AP Bugs Bunny

Aitch
