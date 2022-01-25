mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Airplane James Shares "Who TF Is Airplane James?? 2"

Aron A.
January 25, 2022 11:48
Who TF Is Airplane James?? 2
Airplane James

Airplane James taps Bino Rideaux, Problem, and Bad Lucc for his new EP.


West Coast rapper Airplane James has been on a relentless run in the past two years. The rapper slid through with three full-length projects since 2020, including This Ain't That alongside 1Ten and Sham 106, as well as the sequel to Eastside Special. However, he isn't slowing down. Less than a month into the new year and he's proven that the momentum is still running high with Who TF Is Airplane James?? 2. The rappers latest EP includes five songs in total including remixes to two previously released singles, "Impress Me" and "100 Bandz." The former includes assistance from Bino Rideaux while Problem and Bad Lucc feature on the latter.

Check out the latest from Airplane James below and sound off in the comment section with your favorite track. 

