One of the most popular Air Jordan silhouettes is the 6 and this is mostly because Jordan won his very first NBA championship in it. Not to mention, the silhouette is incredibly clean and has some of the best colorways in Jordan Brand's extensive library. Every year, Jumpman tries to release some new colorways for the shoe whether they be for adults are the kids. This time around, JB is coming through with some grade school Jordan 6's that have a premium touch.

As you can see in the images below courtesy of @fineline1721, the shoe is covered in white leather that also has croc skin. This particular skin and texture allows the shoe to live up to its name, the Air Jordan 6 "Alligator." From there, the midsole is black while the outsole is a creamy beige that carries the icy aesthetic of most Jordan 6 models. Overall, it's a pretty interesting model that could be a great pick up for the little ones in your life.

According to Sneaker Bar Detroit, these kicks will be dropping on Saturday, November 30th for $140 USD although this drop could be subject to change so stay tuned for more info. Let us know in the comments what you think about these.