Following the Air Jordan 5's 30th anniversary in 2022, the shoe has received a ton of new colorways. Jordan Brand seems pretty eager to continue this trend in 2023, as numerous teasers have already hit the internet, hinting at what is to come. Of course, Instagram sneaker insider @zsneakerheadz has been able to provide many of these teasers. One of their latest ones comes in the form of a women's exclusive Air Jordan 5 called "Mars For Her."

In the photoshop rendering down below, you can see that this shoe is mostly going to be covered in red. From there, we have some orange shark teeth on the black midsole, which definitely works well with the red aesthetic that blesses the majority of the upper. This isn't your typical women's colorway, however, there is no doubt these are going to be met with intrigue upon release.

As it stands, there is no official release date for this shoe, however, it is expected to drop in the Spring of 2023 for a price of $200 USD. Let us know what you think of this Air Jordan 5, in the comments down below, and as always, stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.



