If you're a big fan of Michael Jordan and the sneakers he wore during his time in the NBA, then you probably know just important the Air Jordan 14 is to his story. While it may not be the most popular Jordan shoe, it is widely known for being the sneaker Jordan wore when he hit the last shot to win the 1998 NBA Finals. The black and red colorway he was wearing at the time was immediately dubbed the "Last Shot" Jordan 14 and over the years, we have gotten a plethora of cool colorways.

The latest Air Jordan 14 colorway to be created is this "Hyper Royal" offering which can be found below. As you can see, the upper is mostly all white although it contains some blue and black highlights throughout. Jordan 14 fans have been waiting for this model to drop for quite some time now and it's clear that it will be a success upon release.

For those who have plans on grabbing a pair, you will be able to do so as of September 19th for $190 USD. Let us know what you think of this colorway, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

