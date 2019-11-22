One of the most popular Jordan Brand silhouettes is the Air Jordan 11. While the high top model gets the vast majority of the shine, there is something to be said about the Jordan 11 Low and how good it looks on your feet. As far as this model is concerned, there is no denying just how great the "Cool Grey" colorway is. The shoe is covered in medium grey tones while the outsole is icy blue. It makes for a great shoe that can be worn with pretty much anything.

According to Sole Collector, Jordan Brand is repurposing the Air Jordan 11 Low "Cool Grey" for the gold course and is adding spikes to the bottom. As you can see in the images below, the shoe is the exact same "Cool Grey" model you know and love but now, you will have added traction for when you're in the deep rough or the bunker.

If you're looking to cop these, they will be dropping on Friday, November 22nd for $220 USD. We want all the golfers out there to let us know if you plan on copping these.

Image via Nike

