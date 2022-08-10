One of the best Jumpman sneakers of all time is the Air Jordan 11 "Concord." It is a sneaker that many sneakerheads currently have in their collections, and there is no doubt that it will always stand the test of time. Every few years, the shoe gets a unique retro, and sometimes, it finds its way into other corners of pop culture. For instance, this shoe is now going to be the basis for a NASCAR scheme.

Michael Jordan's 23XI Racing has two drivers right now in Bubba Wallace and Kurt Busch. According to 23XI Racing, Busch's scheme for this weekend's race at Richmond will feature all of the iconic "Concord" colors. As you can see in the images down below, the car has a black base to it, all while white is placed on the side and roof. Even some icy blue is found as highlights on the lower portions of the car. As for the hood, we have a Jumpman logo with similar font as the iconic Jordan 11.

The last time Busch drove a car inspired by a Jumpman sneaker, he ended up winning the race. With that in mind, perhaps the Jordan 11 will help spark yet another victory for the NASCAR star.

Let us know what you think of this car, in the comments down below.