Ah yes, it is September 21st which means the Fall season is finally upon us. It's a joyous occasion as the horrible heat is finally going away and we can finally go back to wearing comfy sweaters in preparation for the cold. The Fall is also a great time for footwear as we see a lot more muted tones. This is especially true for those who wear Timbs or anything that contains some "wheat" tones.

While the Nike Air Force 1 is typically the shoe that gets a "Wheat" offering, now, the Air Jordan 1 is going to get the classic Fall treatment. In the images below, you can see a brand new Air Jordan 1 Mid model that contains a black upper with some brown overlays and Nike swoosh. Overall, this is exactly what you would want for the Fall as it contains both Halloween and autumn aesthetics. If you're in the need for a shoe with a similar color pallet, this is easily one of the best options out.

A release date has not been set for these so stay tuned as they should be hitting stores in the not-so-distant future.

Image via Nike

