For 35 years now, Jordan Brand has been coming out with various new colorways and models of the Air Jordan 1. While it may not be as popular as the High OG, the Mid version of the AJ1 has remained quite popular amongst fans, especially when you consider how it's a cheaper alternative to the former. Jordan Brand has been delivering fire new colorways of the Air Jordan 1 Mid over the years and as you can imagine, there are many more on the way.

Thanks to the sneaker Instagram account @hanzuying, we now have a look at the Air Jordan 1 Mid "Black Satin" which brings premium materials to the shoe. The toe box, cuff, and Nike swoosh are all satin silver while the overlays are black. From there, the tongue and side panels are white which creates a nice contrast and a greyscale type sneaker.

Based on the information above, it seems as though this model will be dropping sometime in December of this year for $110 USD. If you're in the market for an affordable and clean version of the Air Jordan 1 Mid, then this might be the shoe for you.

Let us know in the comments below what you think and whether or not you plan on copping.