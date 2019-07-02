The Air Jordan 1 is one of the most iconic shoes of all-time and boasts dozens upon dozens of colorways. Every single year, Jordan Brand comes through with a plethora of new models of the sneaker and usually, they are a huge hit amongst sneakerheads. The shoe can be paired with pretty much every outfit so it's no surprise that is has become so popular. While it started out as a basketball shoe, there is no denying that it has become a lifestyle staple that will probably never go out of style.

Thanks to the Instagram sneaker account @zsneakerheadz, we now have a photoshop rendering of a new Air Jordan 1 colorway that will be exclusively released in women's sizes. The shoe is being called "UNC to Chicago" and is supposedly going to release in the Spring of 2020. The shoe gets its name from the fact that it has a red toe box which represents the Chicago Bulls and a powder blue back heel which pays homage to Michael Jordan's alma mater, UNC.

The rest of the sneaker is black while the midsole is white and the outsole is red. This model is gearing up to be an interesting colorway that will certainly be a highlight of next year.

Will you be copping?