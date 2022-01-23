mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

AG Club Turns Up On First Single Of The Year "Mr. Put It On"

Thomas Galindo
January 23, 2022 15:34
The Cali-based rap group "got that sh*t for the fiends."


AG Club put the world of alt-rap and indie rock on notice in 2021 when they released F**k Your Expectations PT. 1 on April 2 and PT. 2 on April 30. The two-part project saw the hip-hop collective mesh several different genres and styles together for a breath of fresh air in today's music landscape.

Now, as they plan to continue rising in popularity with their counterparts like redveil and Kenny Mason, they have started 2022 with a bang. On Friday (Jan. 21), AG Club dropped their new single "Mr. Put It On," an angsty, catchy adrenaline rush of a song.

They first put out the song in the form of a video titled "sum sh*t we shot at the crib" on Jan. 12, as they run amok in their neighborhood streets of the residence they share. They made the song an official release this week, reminding fans how much energy and charisma they possess.


With potent verses sandwiching an infectious hook, the squad alludes to their music as an obsessive drug that their customers (listeners) cannot get enough of.

Check out "Mr. Put It On" by AG Club below

Quotable Lyrics
I got the sh*t for the fiends
I got the sh*t for users
N****s addicted to music, come over here get a hit of this cool sh*t

