Adreian Payne, a former standout at Michigan State University, who was eventually drafted in the first round of the NBA draft by the Atlanta Hawks, has died at the age of 31. This unfortunate news was reported by the Detroit Free Press this morning, and the news has sent shockwaves throughout the basketball world.

Payne had played four seasons with Michigan State and was always seen as a fantastic veteran presence. In 2014, he was drafted into the NBA, and from there, he split his time from the G-League to the Hawks' main roster.

Since becoming an NBA player, Payne decided to take his talents overseas where he got to play in the Greek league. He also played in Italy for quite a bit of time prior to his passing.

At this time, there is no cause of death, and very little is known surrounding the circumstances of his passing. Either way, this is very tragic news and our hearts go out to all of those who are affected.

