Back in 2017, Kanye West introduced the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 to the world with its first colorway, the "Wave Runner." When sneakerheads first got wind of the shoe, they were pretty angry. Fans were disgusted by the chunky dad shoe aesthetic and would even compare it to something sold at Walmart. Once the shoe hit the market, sneakerheads changed their tune fairly quickly and just a year and a half after its initial release, the "Wave Runner" is considered one of the best Yeezys of all-time.

There was a restock of the shoe back in 2018 which helped bring resale prices down from $1000 USD. Fans of the Yeezy brand have been hoping for the "Wave Runner" to come back and now, they will be getting their wish. It was reported today by @theyeezymafia that the "Wave Runner" colorway would be returning "soon" and that it would be available in sizes for the whole family.

The Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 has seen a plethora of colorways release over the past year although none have captured the essence set forth by the "Wave Runner." Thanks to this model, the dad shoe trend was born and it doesn't appear to be going away any time soon.

Will you be looking to cop this restock or is it a pass?