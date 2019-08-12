There is no denying that the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 "Wave Runner" is one of the most influential shoes of the decade thanks to the fact that it inspired the dad shoe trend. The shoe debuted exactly two years ago and sneakerheads are still obsessed with it. Well, lucky for them, the shoe has been restocked today and you can now cop them for $300 USD. That's right, no more resale prices as these shoes can be purchased right now.

It was believed that the restock would happen on Saturday, August 17th but that turned out to be false. As of right now, there is a full size run on the Adidas website to be sure to head there right now if you want to cop before everything gets sold out. Full family sizes are available on the website so if you want to match with the fam, you will certainly be able to.

If you are looking to buy these sneakers, you can do so right here. Let us know in the comments if you were successful or if it was a fruitful L. We're sure there will be a healthy dose of both considering how many people want to cop these.

Image via Adidas