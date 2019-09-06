There have been so many great Yeezy releases this year that it's almost impossible to keep track of them all. One of the best releases so far was the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 "Inertia" and now, the colorway is back but in the 700 V2 silhouette. The shoe features various shades of grey while a peach-orange shade appears on the midsole. It's one of those sneakers that looks incredibly clean on-foot and sneakerheads have taken notice.

Thankfully for everyone hoping to cop these, they are dropping tomorrow: Saturday, September 7th. These kicks are going to cost you $300 USD and thanks to Sneaker News, we know exactly where you can cop them.

Check out the list of stores below:

Raffle entries for these shoes have come to an end so if you're looking to cop, you'll have to resort to the first-come, first-serve stores. Since it's a Yeezy release, expect these kicks to be extremely limited. If you want them, don't sleep because you're going to need to be incredibly quick with your fingers. Don't let those pesky bots get in your way of some dope shoes.

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas