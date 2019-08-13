Kanye West and his Adidas Yeezy brand have been killing it all throughout 2019 as they have released more shoes than ever before. It feels as though every single month has been jam-packed with Yeezy releases and realistically, no one is complaining about it. There have been some pretty great shoes to come out of the brand this year and some of the best have come thanks to the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 silhouette. It's the ultimate dad shoe and so far, fans have been really feeling it.

West knows this better than anyone and recently, the "Magnet" colorway was revealed. The shoe features multiple shades of grey, while orange highlights appear on the midsole just like the famous "Wave Runner" colorway. Thanks to the Instagram account @kickwhoshow, we have some interesting on-foot photos of the shoe which show off some of the finer details. Overall, it looks pretty great and will certainly be a great pick-up for the Fall.

As of right now, it is believed that this shoe will be dropping sometime in September, although nothing is confirmed yet. Stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring them to you.