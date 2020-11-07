Back in 2017, Kanye West came through with the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 "Wave Runner" and singlehandedly ushered in the dad shoe era. When this sneaker was first shown off, fans were incredulous as the design was simply outside of what many were used to. The vibrant colorways and chunky aesthetic made this sneaker seem like something your father would wear to mow the lawn. Of course, after a few short months, fans came around on these, and now, every single brand has their own line of chunky runners.

Over the last three years, this shoe has received numerous colorways and while we haven't seen one in a while, it looks like something new is finally on the way. In the post below from Yeezy Mafia, we can see what is being described as a "Bright Blue" offering. As you can see, the upper is mostly blue with some dark teal thrown in. We also have some black overlays and a loud orange midsole. These colors come together to create a shoe that would be loved by Knicks fans.

As for a release date, nothing has been confirmed although you can expect these to drop next year. Stay tuned for updates in regard to this model and let us know what you think, in the comments below.