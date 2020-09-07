This year has been jam-packed with sneaker releases, especially from Kanye West's Yeezy imprint with Adidas. Kanye's sneakers are always massively popular amongst sneakerheads and one of his newest silhouettes, the Adidas Yeezy Boost 380, has been no exception. So far, there haven't been too many colorways of the shoe but that is certainly going to change as the year continues to march on. The next colorway to be released is called "Pepper" and it seems like it will be dropping in two different stylings.

The first of these is the "Pepper Reflective" and the second is the "Pepper Non-Reflective." Both models have the exact same colorway although the big difference here is that the Reflective model will have 3M material on the sides to make it pop under certain conditions. The colorway itself features a large mix of beiges and even some blues that help give this a very unique feel.

For those of you looking to get a pair, you can expect the reflective version to drop on September 18th for $250 USD. Meanwhile, the non-reflective version will drop on September 19th for a price of $230 USD. Let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Image via Adidas

