Kanye West's Adidas Yeezy brand had an incredible 2019 and it appears as though they will be bringing that same energy into 2020. One of the most popular silhouettes in the Yeezy library is the 350 V2 which has seen numerous colorways over the years. While some fans are a bit tired of this Yeezy, many are still anticipating new models. One of the colorways that have been teased over the last few weeks is this "Tailgate" offering.

According to Sneaker News, the official images are finally here and they're looking pretty interesting. As you can see, the shoe has a similar upper to the "Static" colorway. What separates this sneaker from other similar models is the gum bottom. For some, this wouldn't be a big enough reason to cop although, for others, this little detail makes all of the difference. If you're looking to get into sneakers and want a pair of the 350 V2, this colorway could definitely serve as a great entry point.

For now, this shoe is slated for February. Be on the lookout for updates as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest information. Let us know in the comments below whether or not you plan on copping.

Image via Adidas

