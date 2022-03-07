Back in December of 2016, Kanye West came through with a plethora of dope AdidasYeezy Boost 350 V2 sneakers. One such shoe was the "Oreo" model, which became a huge staple of the brand. For those who may not know, this particular model was known for having a black primeknit upper to it, all while the stripe on the side was white. Needless to say, the "Oreo" nomenclature was pretty damn perfect.

After over five years of waiting, it appears as though this shoe will be getting a much-needed restock. This is a classic 350 V2 that fans have been waiting on, and now, fans will finally get their hands on it, much to their delight. Based on the images below, you can see that this shoe has the same look as the OG, which will certainly make fans happy.

If you are hoping to get your hands on this restock, then you will be able to do so as of Saturday, March 12th, for a price of $230 USD. The Confirmed App will be holding most of the pairs, so be sure to go there if you want to secure some kicks. Let us know what you think of this shoe, in the comments down below.

Image via Adidas

