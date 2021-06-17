Kanye West has built a billion-dollar empire with his Yeezy brand, which has been introducing new colorways of their classic footwear designs all year. With some new silhouettes -- like the Foam Runners -- attracting all kinds of national attention, the upcoming Yeezy Boost 350 V2 "Mono Pack" will bring an all-new twist to the clean sneaker that we've sought after for years. With a three-pack releasing on June 18, eBay has got you covered if you struck out on all three, bringing you some of the best prices on the resale market.

eBay has its very own Authenticity Guarantee, so you can rest assured that all pairs have been thoroughly inspected by third-party authenticators. Each shoe is verified before it's shipped out to buyers, ensuring that you don't end up with any knockoff kicks. If you're a seller, you're also getting a great deal because eBay makes things especially easy with no seller fees on shoes over $100 USD.

The "Mono Pack" gives sneakerheads three chances to pick up some new heat in "Clay," "Mist," and "Ice." Considering these will only be available in certain parts of the world -- "Clay" will be sold in Asia, "Ice" will hit North America, and "Mist" is reserved for Europe -- eBay will be the perfect place to add these to your collection come Friday.

Stay tuned for more information on the release of the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 "Mono Pack." If you miss out on the general drop, you can be sure that you'll be able to find a pair on eBay, regardless of what size you are.



Image via adidas



Image via adidas