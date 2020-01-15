Despite starting out as an ultra-rare shoe, the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 has turned into a sneaker that we can expect monthly drops from. Simply put, the 350 V2 is the centerpiece of the Yeezy brand and as the years go on, Kanye continues to provide fans with brand new colorways, even if those colorways look awfully similar to previous version. One of the most recent colorways to be teased is the "Cinder" model which will certainly be familiar to those who have been following our coverage of the Yeezy brand as of late.

Last year, Kanye West's brand dropped a triple-black version of the 350 V2 which is something people had been asking for, for years. Now, Yeezy is remixing that colorway and slapping a gum bottom onto the outsole. This new look is being called "Cinder" and thanks to @hanzuying, we have a few detailed images of what this sneaker will look like. As you can see, it contains all of the same elements as the "Black Static" model except this time, the gum outsole helps provide some contrast.

These are slated to drop in the Spring of this year so stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring them to you.