Kanye West has been heavily in the news as of late. Of course, he is teasing a brand new album and claims to be running for President. He has also been going on numerous Twitter rants that always end up getting deleted. In the midst of all of this, Kanye is running his extremely popular Yeezy brand with Adidas, which has been known for some pretty wild sneakers. One of the silhouettes that have been making waves as of late is none other than the Adidas Yeezy 700 V3 and now, a new colorway has been revealed.

This rendering comes courtesy of Yeezy Mafia and shows off an offering that is being dubbed "SRPHYM." As you can see, the shoe has some cream overlays although the primary color is yellow. It's certainly a loud sneaker but on-brand with some of the other colorways we have seen from the Yeezy imprint.

Not much is known by way of a release date although for now, it seems like these will be coming out in the Fall. With this in mind, stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest information.

