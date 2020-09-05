Since the start of 2020, Kanye West has been producing new colorways of some of his latest AdidasYeezy silhouettes. Two of these silhouettes are the Adidas Yeezy Boost 380 and the Adidas Yeezy 700 V3. The latter of these two, the 700 V3, carries forth the dad shoe aesthetic of the previous two 700 generations, except this time around, he is going with a much more futuristic look. This silhouette has received only a few colorways thus far but as the year marches on, it is pretty clear that we will be seeing more make their way to the market.

According to PY_RATES, a brand new colorway called "Eremiel" is set to drop sometime in December, and as you can see, it is mostly constructed with a beige and black upper. It's a pretty interesting colorway although, at this point, it is a fairly standard scheme for the Yeezy line.

Of course, at this point, none of this information is 100 percent confirmed so stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest and up to date information. As always, head to the comments section below to let us know what you think of this new colorway.