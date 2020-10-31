Back in 2017, Kanye West came through with the AdidasYeezy Boost 700 which was met with a lot of disdain and confusion, at least at first. After a while, the shoe began to finally catch on with fans, and now, the "Wave Runner" 700 is considered to be one of the greatest Yeezy shoes to ever be created. The shoe set off the infamous dad sneaker trend and Kanye continued to bring out new chunky designs for his Yeezy brand. Among these was the Adidas Yeezy 500, which unfortunately doesn't see as many colorways anymore.

During the summer of 2018, Kanye brought out a Yeezy 500 colorway called "Utility Black" and thanks to its all-black aesthetics, it was a huge hit amongst fans looking for something simple. Since that time, the shoe has yet to be re-released, although now, it seems like things have changed. According to a new post by Yeezy Mafia, the Adidas Yeezy 500 in "Utility Black" will be coming out on November 30th. This is big news for fans of this shoe, as it means fans will be able to get a second chance at copping what was considered one of the best Yeezy 500s.

Stay tuned for updates on this restock as we will make sure to bring you the latest news and information.