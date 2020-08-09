During the mid-2010s, sneakerheads and casual consumers were looking for something just a bit different. Innovation was starting to reach a stalemate, although that was changed pretty quickly as Adidas unveiled the UltraBoost to the world. When the black and purple OG colorway was worn by Kanye West, fans immediately became obsessed and the shoe turned into an international phenomenon. To this day, the OG colorway remains a highly-sought-after sneaker that Adidas has been known to give a retro, on occasion.

Now, the three stripes brand is taking the beloved OG UltraBoost colorway and silhouette, and giving it a 4D midsole. Adidas has been tinkering with 4D printing for quite some time now, and hardcore fans have been loving the new direction. 4D printing allows for malleable material that can form to your feet whether you are walking or running. It's an interesting concept that has led to some dope designs. You can check out the official images for the shoe, below.

If you're interested in getting a pair, you will be able to pick them up through the Adidas App as of August 13th, for $220 USD. Let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Image via Adidas

