Adidas has always been a sneaker brand that thrives on innovation and the UltraBoost is a great example of that. Boost material has become the gold standard for running shoes and over the years, Adidas has made strides to improve the silhouette and make it increasingly more comfortable. The Adidas UltraBoost 2020 is yet another step in the right direction and as we march our way through the New Year, we will surely be blessed with some dope colorways.

The latest colorway revealed is this eclectic "Currency" offering. When it comes to the upper, we are met with a basic creamy beige. What makes this shoe really pop, however, is the midsole. As you can see, various currencies are printed onto the Boost, including USD, Euro, Pounds, and Yen. These colors mesh nicely together although it's hard to imagine how these would go with your outfit. It's not the most practical colorway ever, although it certainly serves its purpose.

According to Sneaker Bar Detroit, these will be dropping very soon so be on the lookout at Adidas retailers. Let us know in the comments below what you think of this colorway.

Image via Adidas

