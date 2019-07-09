Over the past few years, the UltraBoost has been one of the most popular running shoes on the market thanks to just how comfortable it is. The Boost midsole makes you feel as though you are walking on a cloud, while the Primeknit upper makes for a comfortable material to sink your feet into. Coming into 2019, Adidas felt as though it was necessary to update the silhouette of the shoe by creating the appropriately named UltraBoost 2019. The shoe comes with a refined upper and a midsole that contains 20 percent more Boost.

One of the most popular UltraBoost colorways is the "triple-black" model and finally, the look is coming to the UltraBoost 2019. As you would expect, the shoe is covered in black with no space for any other colors. Even the Boost is black which is considered to be a pretty rare feature.

According to Sneaker Bar Detroit, these kicks will be making their way to the market on Thursday, July 11th for $180 USD.

Image via Adidas

