Over the last year, one of Adidas' best new entries into their library has been the Nite Jogger which looks like a vintage runner but featuring their infamous Boost material on the midsole. Just like any other model, there has been a ton of colorways released which have drawn the curiosity of sneakerheads everywhere. As the Summer approaches, Adidas is looking to expand the Nite Jogger with some brand new colorways and aesthetics.

The latest of these models is this Metallic Silver offering which sees the entire upper dressed in the flashy tone. All of the materials, from the mesh to suede, to leather comes in this eye-catching shimmery silver that will surely turn some heads when you walk down the street with these strapped on. The sneaker comes complete with a white Boost midsole and some silver and black highlights on the outsole.

According to Sneaker News, there is no official release date for these although they should be coming out soon for $140 USD.

Image via Adidas

