Despite being on a hiatus for months, the NBA has returned to some less than stellar ratings. In fact, this year's NBA Finals is one of the lowest-rated in history. While some fans point to political messaging, it is important to point out that more fans have pivoted to streaming, which doesn't count towards TV ratings. Not to mention, the NBA has to compete with the NFL right now, which is a Herculean task in and of itself.

Regardless, NBA commissioner Adam Silver seems to be surprised by these ratings. In a report from Marc Berman of the New York Post, Silver thought the ratings would end up being much better, considering LeBron James is up for his fourth title.

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Per Berman:

"According to sources, commissioner Adam Silver still is surprised at the low audience with LeBron James chasing his fourth title at age 35. Silver is aiming for next year’s NBA Finals to not compete in the crowded sports month of October."

Silver admitted recently that he thinks the political messaging will be gone for next year, saying: ”My sense is there’ll be somewhat a return to normalcy, that those messages will largely be left to be delivered off the floor, and I understand those people who are saying ‘I’m on your side, but I want to watch a basketball game.'"

No matter what the reasoning behind the ratings are, the NBA will have to figure it all out, especially with the Coronavirus still looming.

[Via]