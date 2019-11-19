mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

AD Drops Off Quick 4-Track EP "Blue Rhino"

Aron A.
November 18, 2019 20:48
112 Views
Blue Rhino
AD

AD returns with a short project.


AD has been putting in work over the years. The West Coast emcee has continued to flood the streets with music over the years. This year, he returned with his project By The Way 2 which was made in collaboration with Sorry Jaynari. With a string of West Coast MCs like G Perico, Guapdad 400, O.T. Genesis, the sequel to his 2016 project was just as potent. However, that doesn't mean he's done for the year. The rapper returned earlier today with a little something for his fans titled, Blue Rhino. The project is four tracks in length, although the first track is a 12-second intro. Even though it's short, it's definitely a solid little project to roll around and smoke out to.

Peep his new project below. 

