Abra Cadabra Links Up With Stonebwoy & Joey B On "Nukedzor (What's Up)"

Separately, Stonewboy and Joey B have proven to be hitmakers in their own right. However, when they join forces, their sounds merge to create infectious afrobeat records that push the sound further into mainstream consciousness.

On Friday, they slid through with a brand new anthem just as we head into the holidays. Alongside Abra Cadabra, they served up "Nukedzor (What's Up), an upbeat, energy-fueled record that further showcases Stonebwoy and Joey B's chemistry and the UK rapper's versatility. The earworm of a hook binds the different styles together but what's interesting is hearing Abra Cadabra sound just as comfortable in the summer-y afrobeats realm as he is with drill production.

Check out the latest from Stonebwoy and Joey B below. Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

We just trying to get this cash money, yeah

Why you think my bruddas grind everyday?

In this life, I've been counted, both life and day