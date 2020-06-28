Aaron Hernandez's rise and fall has been very well-documented. From books to Netflix documentaries, everyone seems to know about how Hernandez went from a heralded football star to a convicted murderer. Back in 2017, Hernandez killed himself in his jail cell at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Lancaster, Massachusetts. At the time, a lot was unknown about why he would do such a thing, and to this day, people are still confused.

Perhaps one of the biggest rumors about his time in prison was the fact that he allegedly engaged in a romantic relationship with a man. Well, in a new special called Aaron Hernandez: Jailhouse Lover Tells All, a man by the name of Kyle Kennedy is coming forward to reveal what he and Hernandez went through.

Jared Wickerham/Getty Images

"Aaron killed himself, you know that was my right-hand man," Kennedy said. "We used to do everything together." Kennedy even claims that the two used to "lock in to either cook food or smoke, get high, listen to music, just chill when we didn't want to be around other people." They also allegedly "used to write letters back and forth to each other all day."

Kennedy went on to say that he and Hernandez were selling drugs together, from prison. At this point, it's hard to say if Kennedy is telling the truth although his statements are consistent with rumors that have floated around in the past.

