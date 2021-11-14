mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

A. CHAL Shares New Project "FAR FROM GAZ"

Aron A.
November 14, 2021 12:52
776 Views
20
1
CoverCover

FAR FROM GAZ
A.CHAL

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

A.CHAL unveils his latest project, "FAR FROM GAZ."


For nearly a decade now, A.CHAL has been carving out his own lane. There's really no way to describe his music but his fusion of elements of hip-hop, R&B, Latin trap, and more has formed his own unique sound that ultimately has the power to transcend genres.  

It's been roughly three years since he dropped a new project but on Friday, he blessed fans with his latest body of work, FAR FROM GAZ. The new project arrives after a string of singles like "Zorro" and "Dirty Dancin," both of which appear on the tracklist. FAR FROM GAZ is 10 songs in total, with moody production fusing together trap and R&B. With no features on the project, A.CHAL offers fans a full body of work focusing on his songwriting and infectious melodies.

Check out the latest from A.CHAL below. 

1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES A. CHAL Shares New Project "FAR FROM GAZ"
20
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject