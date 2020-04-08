mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

88Rising's Melo Returns With His New Track "Born Like This"

Aron A.
April 07, 2020 20:50
Born Like This
Melo

Melo from Higher Brothers is back with a solo track.


88Rising have claimed their stake in hip-hop over the years of working to build the bridge between the eastern and western worlds. Higher Brothers have gained success in both America and China but these days, it looks like members from the group are planning to establish themselves as a solo entity.

Melo has been one of the most visible members of the group and today, he unleashed his latest single "Born Like This." A grungy single with an equally grungy visual, the song serves as the lead single off of his solo album which is due out this spring. The video finds Melo roaming through an abandoned construction warehouse through with high energy and aggression. 

"If the studio is like a construction site, then the microphone would be my construction truck,” he said about the song and video.

Check out "Born Like This" below. 

Melo Higher Brothers 88Rising
