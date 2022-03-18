mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

88GLAM Come Through With New Single "Ziploc"

Aron A.
March 18, 2022 10:54
Ziploc
88GLAM

88GLAM reveals their new single, "ZIPLOC."


Toronto's 88GLAM, made up of Derek Wise and 88CAMINO, have gone through a journey filled with highs and lows in the past few years. They inked a deal with XO, which led to widespread acclaim for their debut project but after departing from the label, they've slowly been gaining their grip.

This week, the duo unveiled their latest banger, "ZIPLOC," serving as their second offering of 2022. The chemistry between Wise and Camino continues to thrive over futuristic trap production that feels appropriate for the upcoming festival season. The lavish flexes mesh with gritty, menacing threats that seep through their syrupy melodies.

The latest track from the Toronto duo arrives a month after they dropped off "Want To." It looks like a new project will be on the way soon.

Quotable Lyrics
Rover range, I snipe, yeah
Brand new Millie iced, yeah
Pjs on this PJ, was asleep for the whole flight
New girl with me humble, please don't fall into the hype

88GLAM
