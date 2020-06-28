88GLAM & Yxng Bane Shine At The Darkest Hour On "Brand New"

It's been a confusing few months for 88GLAM fans. Rumors of a break up scattered across the web along with speculation regarding their status with XO. Closer To Heaven Far From God was supposed to be due out earlier this year, though those plans were pushed back. Instead, they came back this week with their new project. New Mania. 88CAMINO and Derek Wise's chemistry hasn't fainted one bit and their new project gives them all the room in the world to explore that even further. The sole feature on the project hails from Yxng Bane who assists on "Brand New." 88GLAM's go-to producer AlexOnWeed and Frost cook up grim and muddy atmosphere with the production. Meanwhile, 88GLAM and Yxng Bane flex designer threads, copious amounts of jewelry, and joining the Mile High Club.

Quotable Lyrics

Chanel on her body, she no Levi

Run a race for the cash, I'm the one to cheat on

Patty cake, way she sniff the blow I did the key on

Rockstar, bought her heels, logo in the neon

