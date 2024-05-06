Ronnie DeVoe Net Worth 2024: What Is The Singer Worth?

Ronnie DeVoe is a prominent figure in the music industry and a member of the iconic R&B groups New Edition and Bell Biv DeVoe. He has amassed a net worth of $15 million as of 2024, according to CelebrityNetWorth. DeVoe's career has been marked by a series of successes in both groups, which are known for their profound impact on the R&B and pop music scenes. His talents as a performer and his business acumen have significantly contributed to his enduring presence and financial success in the entertainment industry.

DeVoe's journey began with New Edition, a group that rose to fame in the 1980s with hits like "Candy Girl" and "Cool It Now." His role in the group helped to define a new era for boy bands and R&B music, blending soulful harmonies with fresh dance moves. Following New Edition's initial success, DeVoe co-founded Bell Biv DeVoe. This trio pioneered the New Jack Swing style with their debut album Poison, further cementing his status in music history.

Impact & Innovation In Music

(L-R) American singers Johnny Gill, Ralph Tresvant, Ronnie Devoe, Michael Bivins, Bobby Brown and Rickey Bell, of the American R&B/pop group New Edition, pose for a group portrait backstage during the 1990 MTV Video Music Awards at the Universal Amphitheatre in Los Angeles, California, September 6, 1990. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images)

Ronnie DeVoe's contributions to New Edition and Bell Biv DeVoe showcase his versatility and ability to adapt to the evolving music landscape. Bell Biv DeVoe's Poison was particularly influential, merging hip-hop with R&B to create a groundbreaking sound that appealed to a diverse audience. This album produced classics such as the title track "Poison" and "Do Me!," which remain staples in the genre.

His innovative approach to music and performance has generated substantial album sales and concert revenues and set new standards in the industry. DeVoe's flair for performance and keen sense of market trends have made him pivotal in the group's ongoing success and longevity.

Business Ventures & Real Estate

Portrait of American pop and rhythm & blues group Bell Biv DeVoe as they pose backstage before a performance, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, July 3, 1991. Pictured are, from left, Michael Bivins, Ricky Bell, and Ronnie DeVoe.. (Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images)

Beyond his musical career, Ronnie DeVoe has also ventured into real estate and entrepreneurship. His business endeavors include developing and managing properties, which have contributed to his net worth and provided him with a solid foundation for financial stability. DeVoe's strategic investments reflect his understanding of the importance of diversifying income streams, particularly in the unpredictable realm of the entertainment industry.

Legacy & Continued Influence

SMYRNA, GEORGIA - APRIL 07: (L-R) Ronnie DeVoe, Shamari DeVoe, Brandi Williams and Tony Hightower attend the TVOne BLAQUE "Unsung" viewing party at Aunties House Kitchen and Bar on April 07, 2024 in Smyrna, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Ronnie DeVoe's legacy extends beyond his musical achievements. As a member of two influential groups, he has helped shape a generation's soundtrack and influence future artists in R&B and beyond. His ability to blend musical innovation with savvy business practices has made him a model for success in the industry. Overall, DeVoe remains a beloved figure in music, celebrated for his contributions to classic hits and his role in the genre's evolution. His ongoing tours and performances keep him connected to fans and continue to enhance his legacy as an artist and entrepreneur.