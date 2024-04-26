The Controversy Surrounding Reggie Bush & His Heisman Trophy: A Breakdown

In a historic and unprecedented move, the Heisman Trust has announced a formal reinstatement of Reggie Bush's long-rescinded Heisman Trophy. This has been praised by football fans, especially those who hail from USC, as a righting of a decades-old wrong. Reggie Bush originally earned his Heisman Trophy in 2005 before having the prestigious honor stripped from him in 2010. Now that he has been welcomed back into the wings of the Heisman alumnus, Bush will be invited to attend all future Heisman ceremonies.

In a statement to ESPN, Bush said, "Personally, I'm thrilled to reunite with my fellow Heisman winners and be a part of the storied legacy of the Heisman Trophy, and I'm honored to return to the Heisman family. I also look forward to working together with the Heisman Trust to advance the values and mission of the organization." Let's examine the history of Bush's tenure with the Heisman Trust, and the reasoning behind his Trophy being returned nearly 20 years after he initially received it.

2005: Bush Earns The Heisman At USC

The Heisman Trophy is one of the highest honors any college athlete can achieve. The honor is bestowed upon one player each year, who is recognized for their outstanding skills on the field. When Reggie Bush received his Heisman in December 2005, he had just concluded an incredible season. The athlete rushed 1,740 yards for 16 touchdowns, and averaged 8.7 yards per carry, according to ESPN. On their recent decision to return the trophy to Reggie Bush, reps from the Heisman Trust referred to him as "unquestionably... the most outstanding college football player of 2005."

2010: Bush Forfeits His Trophy Amid USC Scandal

Five years after receiving the Heisman Trophy, Reggie Bush forfeited it back to the Trust, following a scandal at USC. Reportedly, Bush and other Trojans players received benefits from their time on the field, which were sanctioned by the NCAA. This included thousands of dollars in compensation and even a brand-new car. As a result, the NCAA stripped the university of 14 victories from Bush's 2003-2005 tenure, including a historic 2004 game against Oklahoma that put Bush on the national stage.

The NCAA also stripped USC of its 2004 national title in the first-ever ruling of this kind. In July 2010, USC officially returned their replica of Reggie Bush's Heisman. This prompted Bush to follow suit a few short months later. For years, this move was looked at as a miscarriage of justice. Many fans firmly believe college athletes deserve to be compensated for the millions of dollars they bring in each year.

2021: The NCAA Rules On Athlete Compensation Changed

For years, that 2010 forfeit was where the Reggie Bush Heisman story concluded. That is, until 2021 when the NCAA updated its rules regarding student-athlete compensation. These new rules offered student football players to benefit from their name and likeness. Bush, and many others, felt that this retroactively exonerated him from his NCAA violations in 2003-2005. Since then, Bush has campaigned for a return to his Heisman status. He has also launched a defamation lawsuit against the NCAA in 2023.

2024: The Heisman Trust Finally Comes Around

Now, the Heisman Trust finally recognizes Reggie Bush's rightful status as a Heisman winner and has reinstated his position. Many football fans and college football insiders have lobbied for this moment, including several other Heisman Trophy winners, such as USC's Matt Leinart and Notre Dame's Tim Brown. Johnny Manziel even went so far as to mount a personal boycott of all Heisman ceremonies earlier this year as part of a voracious push to have Bush's honor reinstated.

Heisman Trust president Michael Comerford issued a statement upon returning the Trophy to Reggie Bush. In it, he says, "We are thrilled to welcome Reggie Bush back to the Heisman family in recognition of his collegiate accomplishments. We considered the enormous changes in college athletics over the last several years in deciding that now is the right time to reinstate the trophy for Reggie. We are so happy to welcome him back."

