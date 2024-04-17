Michael McCary Net Worth 2024: What Is The Boyz II Men Icon Worth?

Michael McCary is a former member of the renowned R&B group Boyz II Men. He has a reported net worth of $20 million as of 2024, according to CelebrityNetWorth. Known for his deep bass voice that distinctly contributed to the group’s harmonious blend, McCary's career with Boyz II Men saw them becoming one of the most successful R&B groups of all time. After leaving the group in 2003 due to health issues, McCary has ventured into solo projects and other endeavors that have both sustained and expanded his legacy in the music industry.

Peak Days With Boyz II Men

Michael McCary was instrumental in Boyz II Men's rise to fame in the early 1990s. The group's debut album, Cooleyhighharmony, was a commercial success, driven by McCary's deep bass and the quartet's smooth harmonies. Their follow-up albums produced classic hits like "I'll Make Love to You" and "One Sweet Day," with McCary's voice providing a unique depth that became a signature sound for the group. During his time with Boyz II Men, the group set records for their chart-topping tracks and won numerous awards, including Grammys, solidifying their place in music history.

Solo Career & Personal Ventures

After he departed from Boyz II Men, Michael McCary pursued various solo projects, including a brief attempt at a solo music career. Although these ventures did not reach the heights of his success with the group, they allowed him to explore his musical talents independently. Additionally, McCary has appeared in films and TV shows, which helped him maintain a presence in the public eye. His openness about his struggles with multiple sclerosis and how it impacted his career with Boyz II Men has also been a significant part of his life post-group, bringing attention to the condition and advocating for awareness.

Legacy & Current Involvement In Music

Despite the challenges and the quieter solo career, Michael McCary’s contribution to Boyz II Men and the music industry remains significant. He occasionally appears in music-related events and nostalgia tours, celebrating the legacy of 90s R&B music. These appearances help keep the memory of his contributions alive and introduce his talents to new audiences, securing his place in the annals of music history.