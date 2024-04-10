Chynna Phillips Net Worth 2024: What Is The Actress & Musician Worth?

Chynna Phillips is a prominent figure in the music and entertainment industry. She has achieved an estimated net worth of $6 million as of 2024, according to CelebrityNetWorth. Best known as a member of the music group Wilson Phillips, her career has spanned across music and acting, endowing her with not just fame but also financial success. Born on February 12, 1968, in Los Angeles, California, Chynna Phillips soared to fame as part of Wilson Phillips, a pop group she formed in the late 1980s with Carnie and Wendy Wilson.

Their debut album, released in 1990, was a monumental success, featuring hits like "Hold On" and "Release Me." They also became anthems of the era. This album not only defined the early part of her career but also ensured a lasting legacy in the annals of pop music. Her involvement in the group brought significant earnings and established her as a prominent figure in the music industry.

Transition To Acting & Solo Endeavors

Wendy Wilson, Chynna Phillips and Carnie Wilson: Wilson Phillips (Photo by SGranitz/WireImage)

Beyond her group's success, Chynna ventured into acting, appearing in films and TV shows throughout the 1990s and 2000s. Her roles in movies such as Striptease and TV series like Beverly Hills, 90210 expanded her career repertoire and added to her financial portfolio. In addition to acting, she pursued a solo music career, which included the release of her album "Naked and Sacred." While her solo efforts did not achieve the same commercial heights as Wilson Phillips, they were critically well-received and showcased her versatility as an artist.

Personal Life & Current Projects

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 05: (L -R) Wendy Wilson, Carnie Wilson and Chynna Phillips promote the new album "Dedicated" at Loehmann's on April 5, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/WireImage)

Phillips has balanced her public career with a private life filled with significant personal achievements and challenges. Married to actor William Baldwin since 1995, she has been active in various charitable endeavors and continues to perform occasionally with Wilson Phillips for special tours and events. Her ability to sustain a multi-decade career in a rapidly changing industry speaks to her resilience and adaptability, which have helped maintain her financial stability and marketability.

With a net worth of $6 million in 2024, Chynna Phillips’s entertainment industry career, spanning music and acting, reflects a blend of artistic talent and savvy business acumen, as noted by CelebrityNetWorth. Her ongoing involvement in music and film and her enduring appeal ensures that her influence in the entertainment world remains strong and her financial future is secure.