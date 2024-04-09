George W. Bush Net Worth 2024: What Is The Former U.S. President Worth?

George W. Bush is the 43rd President of the United States. He has built a considerable net worth since leaving office. His diverse sources of income include speaking engagements, investments, and his works as an author and painter. As of 2024, George W. Bush's net worth is estimated at $40 million, according to DigitalOcean. This figure reflects his post-presidential career and his inheritance and investments accumulated over the years.

Post-Presidential Ventures

MARLTON, NJ - OCTOBER 18: U.S. President George W. Bush listens to his introduction before speaking to a crowd of supporters at the. Evesham Recreation Center October 18, 2004 in Marlton, New Jersey. Recent polls show that president Bush is maintaining a slight lead over his Democratic challenger Sen. John Kerry (D-MA). (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

After his presidency, George W. Bush embarked on numerous lucrative speaking engagements across the globe. These appearances have significantly contributed to his income. His speaking fees in the hundreds of thousands of dollars per event. Additionally, Bush has written several books, including his memoir, Decision Points. It has sold millions of copies worldwide, further boosting his financial profile.

Artistic Endeavors

JERSEY CITY, NJ - SEPTEMBER 28: (L-R) Former U.S. Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and. Bill Clinton attend the trophy presentation prior to Thursday foursome matches of the Presidents Cup at. Liberty National Golf Club on September 28, 2017, also in Jersey City, New Jersey. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

George W. Bush has also gained recognition as an artist in recent years. His paintings, primarily portraits of military veterans and leaders worldwide, have been well-received. This has culminated in public exhibitions and the publication of his art in books like Portraits of Courage. His work as an artist has provided an additional income stream and helped reshape his public image in his post-presidential years.

Investments & Inheritance

ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 19: Former U.S. president George W. Bush and former First Lady Laura Busy wait for the start of the game between the. Seattle Mariners and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Park in Arlington on September 19, 2015, also in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Mike Stone/Getty Images)

Moreover, Bush's wealth is also derived from his investments and family inheritance. His holdings include a range of assets from real estate to stakes in various business ventures. They have appreciated over time. Additionally, his family's wealth stems from the oil industry and other investments. It has significantly bolstered his net worth.

George W. Bush's net worth illustrates a multifaceted accumulation of wealth involving high-profile public speaking, successful book sales, artistic pursuits, and smart investments. His financial success post-presidency highlights a broad and effective strategy for managing and growing his income streams beyond his political career.